The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has approved the location and design of a project that would construct a single lane elliptical roundabout at the intersection of US 23/Georgia 42 and CS 716/England Chapel Road/Burg Road in Jenkinsburg. The design and location were approved on Sept. 24.
The project would begin on Georgia 42 at milepost 14.83 and end at milepost 14.58. The total length of the project is approximately 0.3 mile. The project is located 100% in Butts County, in Land District 1 and Land Lot 129.
Each leg of the roundabout would have raised medians (splitter islands) as well as curb and gutter. The proposed lane widths are 12 feet to 20 feet on the mainline (Georgia 42), 12 feet to 21.5 feet on England Chapel Road, and 10 feet to 21.5 feet on Burg Road. The project would also include crosswalks and ADA ramps on each approach for ADA compliance.
Drawings, maps or plats of the proposed project as approved are available at the area Georgia Department of Transportation office for public inspection. The contact information for the engineer at the District 3/Area 1 office:
Eureika Thomas, District 3/Area 1 Engineer
101 Transportation Boulevard
Thomaston, GA 30286
706-646-6100
