The proposed Hwy. 36 connector (in blue) would run between Brownlee Road (lower end of blue line) and Covington Street (upper end), and take heavy truck traffic away from the Square.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has approved the location and design of a project that will construct a connector on Georgia 36 between Brownlee Road and Covington Street in Jackson. The design and location were approved on Mar. 8.

The connector road was proposed several years ago as an alternative to a plan at the time to convert Oak and Mulberry streets into one-way pairs through the Square. GDOT hosted an open house meeting on the plan in July 2018.

The proposed route would link Third Street at Covington and College streets to South Mulberry Street at Brownlee Road. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the idea behind the project is to reduce congestion on the Jackson Square.

The project proposes the construction of a new connector between the intersection of Brownlee Road at Georgia 36/Mulberry Street and Covington Street at Third Street/Georgia 16/Georgia 42/Georgia 36.

The proposed roadway consists of two twelve-foot lanes, one in each direction. The total project length is approximately 0.6 miles long. The project would include a nine-month road closure and detour at College Street and Hancock Street.

Right-of-way plans have just been approved, with no displacements on the project, but right-of-way funds will not be authorized until after July as they are in FY 2022. Construction funds are listed for FY 2024. The cost of the project is projected to be %7.5 million.

Drawings, maps, or plats of the proposed project are available for public review at the GDOT area office:

Kraig Collins, District 3/Area 1 Engineer

krcollins@dot.ga.gov

101 Transportation Boulevard

Thomaston, GA 30286

706-646-7631

Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings or maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to:

Kimberly W. Nesbitt

Office of Program Delivery

Attn. Michael Hamilton, Project Manager

mhamilton@dot.ga.gov

600 West Peachtree St. NW

Atlanta, GA 30308

404-631-1780

Any written request or communication in reference to this project or notice should include the PI Number (#0013379) as noted in this announcement.

