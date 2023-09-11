It was a tough week for Jackson’s high-flying softball team.
After winning 10 in a row, Coach Ryan Duffey’s Lady Devils dropped three straight, including their first Region 2-AAA defeat in a 9-3 decision at Pike County.
The Lady Devils also lost a Saturday doubleheader against rugged competition in Bogart, just outside of Athens. Host team Prince Avenue Christian, which reached the Elite Eight last year in Class A, Division 1, improved its perfect record to 14-0 by defeating the Lady Devils 8-4, aided by six unearned runs.
Grayson, another playoff team from Class AAAAAAA, then rode a five-run third inning to a 6-5 victory which improved the Lady Rams’ record to 14-3. Prince Avenue then made it a complete sweep by beating Grayson 10-4.
The three losses dropped Jackson to 11-4 overall, but the Lady Devils didn’t have much time to lick their wounds, with a Monday game against East Coweta, which had won 13 of its first 14 games this season on the heels of a state runner-up run last year in Class AAAAAAA. They are also scheduled to visit Upson-Lee on Tuesday and play host to Mary Persons on Thursday, both of those being region games.
The Lady Devils got off to promising starts in all three games last week, taking a 3-0 lead against Pike County, a 1-0 lead over Prince Avenue Christian and a 2-0 advantage against Grayson. And they had tying chances late against Prince Avenue and Grayson. The middle innings, however, have proven to be a recent problem area.
The loss to Pike sets up an interesting third game between the teams on Sept. 21 at Jackson. The Lady Devils beat Pike 4-3 on Aug. 17, but trailed the Lady Pirates by a half-game in the 2-AAA standings as of Monday. The winner of the Sept. 21 game would have to be regarded as the favorite to claim the region title.
