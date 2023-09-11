The Jackson cross country teams got a chance to preview the state championship course in Carrollton, where they hope to be again in November, this past weekend.
The boys finished 19th out of 45 teams in the OrthoWest Invitational, led by Santiago Reynolds (who finished 40th in 19 minutes, 13 seconds), T.J. White (56th, 19:31) and Derrick Adams (81st, 20:02). Brendan Goodman (150th, 21:21) and Sam Keldie (191st, 21:55) rounded out the scoring runners, although for scoring purposes they were 148 and 185, respectively. There were 308 runners.
The girls finished 32nd out of 33 teams, but bunched runners at the back to outrun Dade County to the finish line. Isabella Lee was Jackson’s top runner (161st, 30:13).
The state championship will be at the same course Nov. 3-4.
But, strategically speaking, getting Alivia Vaughn, Kiersten Caron, Taylor Wagers, Anslie Atkinson and Kadence Brumback all packed together between 208th and 214th, all within 21 seconds of each other that might’ve made the biggest difference in avoiding last place. It was Vaughn (208th, 35:04), Caron (210th, 35:06), Wagers (212th, 35:17), Atkinson (213th, 35:21) and Brumback (214th, 35:25). There were 235 runners.
That capped off a week in which the boys won a race in LaGrange, knocking off Creekside Christian, the race’s defending champion. The victory was especially sweet, given that Creekside had bested the Red Devils last year. In defeating the 15-team field, the Red Devils were led by Adams (fourth), Reynolds (fifth), White (sixth), Caden Bynum (11th) and Mason VanLandingham (16th).
The girls finished sixth in their race, led by Lee, Vaughn and Caron. They got a big contribution from Destiny Nicholson in her first race of the season, and this time Atkinson finished ahead of Wagers.
