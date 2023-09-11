The Jackson cross country teams got a chance to preview the state championship course in Carrollton, where they hope to be again in November, this past weekend.

The boys finished 19th out of 45 teams in the OrthoWest Invitational, led by Santiago Reynolds (who finished 40th in 19 minutes, 13 seconds), T.J. White (56th, 19:31) and Derrick Adams (81st, 20:02). Brendan Goodman (150th, 21:21) and Sam Keldie (191st, 21:55) rounded out the scoring runners, although for scoring purposes they were 148 and 185, respectively. There were 308 runners.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.