JACKSON — Butts County youth will present two theatrical performances in February.
The Butts County Junior Historical Society will present “Something in the Water” on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Old Flovilla Schoolhouse. The play was written and will be performed by BCJHS members and follows a young girl as she travels back in time with each sip of water from Indian Springs’ artesian well.
Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door or can be purchased prior to the event at The Big Chief store in Indian Springs. Children under 4 are free. For more information, call 770-775-5350.
Jackson High School Red Devils Theater will present “Singing in the Rain Jr.” Feb. 2 through Feb. 4 at 7 p.m at Rufus Adams Auditorium. Tickets cost $5.
Based on the 1952 movie of the same name, the play takes place in Hollywood during the last days of the silent movie era. The story follows Don Lockwood, one half of the blockbuster celebrity silent movie star “couple” Lockwood and Lamont, and the extreme measures taken when his co-star’s high-pitched and nasal voice threatens the duo’s successful transition into talking pictures.
For more information about the show, call Jason Lehman, director of JHS theatre programs, at 770-504-2340.