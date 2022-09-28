TheJesusShedteam.jpeg

Located at Dianna Cliatt’s home in Butts County, The Jesus Shed mission project has raised more than $210,000 over the past three years through yard sales of donated items. The next yard sale is set for this weekend, Friday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 2423 Wallace Road, Griffin. Cliatt (left) and Sherry Starrett (right) are shown pricing items with other members of the volunteer team.

 Special Photo

Dianna Cliatt is having a yard sale this Friday and Saturday at her home on the western border of Butts County.

She isn’t trying to raise money for a vacation or an unexpected bill; she donates the money to Christian missions. And, over the past three years she and The Jesus Shed team have raised more than $210,000.

