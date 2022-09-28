Dianna Cliatt is having a yard sale this Friday and Saturday at her home on the western border of Butts County.
She isn’t trying to raise money for a vacation or an unexpected bill; she donates the money to Christian missions. And, over the past three years she and The Jesus Shed team have raised more than $210,000.
The yard sale project is called The Jesus Shed for the building on Cliatt’s property where she stores items. She is quick to say the project is a team effort. The team consists of about 10 volunteers from McDonough Christian Church who pick up, price and sell the items.
The idea to raise money for missions through yard sales came to Cliatt after she visited missionaries one of her church’s foreign mission projects.
“We put on two free clinics, a breast screening clinic and an eyeglass clinic,” she said. “The doctor there took me on a tour of their 40-bed hospital where they desperately needed an ultrasound machine.”
This need weighed heavy on Cliatt’s heart after she returned home.
“I said ‘Lord, how am I going to raise $40,000 for this machine?’ and the Lord told me that many people would be involved and the money would come from selling items $5 and $10 each,” she said.
So The Jesus Shed team began selling items, at first strictly through Facebook Marketplace. Then, Cliatt started hosting yard sales on her property on Wallace Road on the Butts County/Spalding County line.
One yard sale a year is held at the church and several yard sales are held through the year at Cliatt’s home. (She and her husband, Will, moved to Butts County inn 1996 when they bought the Colwell farm on Wallace Road.)
The profits from The Jesus Shed benefit local and global missions through McDonough Christian Church.
“Already this year, we have distributed $45,000 to missions. This quarter we are donating to the Potters House for Women (in Milner) to renovate their kitchen and more than $20,000 went to Crosswalk Ministries to start a sports reach program. They also provide aftercare programs for juvenile offenders and this gives the judge an opportunity to send kids there.”
This year, the Jesus Shed also donated to Helping in His Name food pantry in Stockbridge and The Bridge pregnancy resource center in Henry County.
Items donated to The Jesus Shed range from furniture and clothing to China, crystal and collectible items, tools and even cars and boats.
“We take anything that’s in good working condition. Right now, we have a skeet shooter, loads of furniture, some antique, a very unique bird bath and tons of Christmas items,” she said. “An interior decorator donated some antique ruby glass and we have a Merrythought British handmade teddy bear that’s valued at $300.”
Cliatt says people like to donate and buy from The Jesus Shed because they know where the money is going.
“We get a lot of estate donations from families downsizing and we research the items’ value to try to find the most value,” she said.
The project has grown to the point that The Jesus Shed is now searching for a warehouse and a store front, and desperately needs held setting up a website to facilitate easier online shopping.
“Our biggest immediate need is shoppers; lots and lots of shoppers,” she said.
Rain or shine, the next yard sale is set for Friday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 2423 Wallace Road, Griffin.
