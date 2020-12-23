Georgia College, Milledgeville
Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of December 2020.
• Anthony Pacchioli of Jackson
• Alpha Torres of Jackson
The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester at Georgia College.
• Parker Kelly of Jackson
• Chloe Patterson of Jackson
• Laney Cowan of Jackson
• Allison Crane of Jackson
• Peyton Fuss of Flovilla
• Kelly Holland of Jackson
• Abagail Ralston of Jackson
Berry College, Rome
The following area students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Berry College. The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
• Laura Barabas of Jackson
• Rachel Waldrop of Jackson
• Avalon Waite of Jackson
University of North Georgia, Dahlonega
University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2020 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
• Callie Latham of Jackson
• Savannah Miles of Jackson
The deans of each of UNG's five colleges - the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics - announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2020.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
• Mariah Sisk of Jackson
• Sophie Costley of Jackson
Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.
The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the Fall 2020 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
• Lauren Collins of Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.