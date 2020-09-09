Students from Jackson and Griffin recently received honors and graduated from Kennesaw State University and Georgia College.
Kennesaw State
Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. More than 1,500 students earned bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees for the Summer 2020 semester. They included:
• Kasey Parnell of Griffin
• Angel Rogers of Griffin
• Jordan Smith of Jackson
• Ariel Woodruff of Jackson
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 1,000 students named to the Summer 2020 Dean's List. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 9 credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list. They include:
• Margaret Mitchell of Jackson
• Garrett Burch of Jackson
• Tyler Kirby of Griffin
• Kasey Parnell of Griffin
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Summer 2020 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. They include:
• Taylor Blackmon of Griffin
Georgia College
Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of August 2020. They include:
• Emily Bell of Jackson
• Michaela Rowland of Jackson
• Michael Teti of Jackson
• Candace Wilkins of Jackson
