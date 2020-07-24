After several successful drive-in food pantries at Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Jackson, the local Saint Vincent DePaul (SVDP) conference challenged themselves, "What's next?"
Their answer came through a discussion that conference member Ann Tripp had with Chrissy Crabtree, the Director of the Butt's County Senior Center. With the center closed since March, Tripp learned that as many as 80 local seniors are in home bound situations like few others, even as quarantines and physical separations have become a community norm.
"Without our support, many of our seniors are left with little social interaction," Crabtree said.
Aside from deliveries by Meals on Wheels drivers and social workers providing medications, home visits are few and far between, even from family members concerned with exposing their senior family members to their potential COVID risk.
"And few," she continued, "have computers or the skills to stay in touch with the rest of the world via the internet. As a result, we are always searching for ways to keep them connected with the community."
With that "connection" in mind and supported by financial donations to SVDP, the group sourced discounted "comfort items" that on July 17 were bagged together into "care packages" and delivered to the Senior Center by Tripp and other conference volunteers. The packages, which included lotions, toilet tissue, word puzzle books, sweet treats, arts and crafts, (and more), were delivered last week with the seniors' regular meal deliveries.
