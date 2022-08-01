JACKSON — The Greater Butts County Lions Club and the Exchange Club of Jackson are hosting a Childhood Cancer Awareness benefit event in memory of Christina Galbreath. The event also honors all children and young adults in the community who have fought childhood cancer and is in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to cancer.
Set for Sept. 10, the event will feature a silent auction, bounce houses, face painting, and arts and crafts by local vendors. Refreshments will be available at a food court offering hotdogs, hamburgers, barbecue, fries, funnel cakes, boiled peanuts and more.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Adam Grant with Millstone.
The benefit will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Butts County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.
All proceeds benefit the childhood cancer programs, the AFLAC Cancer & Blood Disorder Center and CURE Childhood Cancer.
Galbreath died in 2021 at the age of 24 after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2020. A native of Jackson, Galbreath was in the class of 2015 at Jackson High School and was a graduate of Armstrong State University. She attended Rock Springs Church.
Nursing is among the most challenging occupations; lapses in attention can lead to serious medical problems. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.