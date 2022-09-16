JACKSON — The Butts County Magistrate Court and Butts County Probate Court are seeking approval of local legislation by the Georgia General Assembly to collect a $10 fee per fine for technology purposes.
Magistrate Judge Rebecca Pitts and Probate Judge Elizabeth Biles came before the Butts County Board of Commissioners during its Sept. 12 work session to explain the process.
“Probate Court and Magistrate Court are going to propose local legislation for each individual court to establish technology funds,” said Pitts. “This will allow the Magistrate Court to collect a $10 fee on each civil action that is filed in the court, and on each criminal fine that is imposed. The purpose of this is to establish the fund for Magistrate Court to use technology purposes specific for the court, for example, for us to be able to pay for the case manager software that we have.”
The legislation is worded so that when the fines and fees are collected, they will be separated and the technology fee put into a separate fund each month as is done with all other payables. The judge and her staff will not have access to the fund, but will advise the purchasing department when a purchase needs to be made or a bill paid.
“That way I don’t have my hands in the fund, and it is subject to the county audit just like any other fund,” said Pitts.
The Probate Court will have a similar process, but a little different since probate has more criminal fines.
“Henry County established this a couple of years ago, and Spalding County has it, Troup County, and other courts, so we don’t perceive this being a problem,” said Biles. “I’ve spoken with Rep. Clint Crowe, and he said he will present this in the next session if you choose to support this and adopt the resolution.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commissioner Russ Crumbley asked what the estimated revenue would be.
Pitts replied that based on records from the last two years on civil and criminal filings, it is an estimated $8,500 a year.
Later during the BOC meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved resolutions authorizing local legislation for the magistrate and probate courts to seek approval by the General Assembly to collect the fees.
In other business, the board:
• Approved an updated mutual aid agreement with Monroe County
• Awarded a fuel bid to Walthall Oil Company.
The Butts County BOC will meet again on Monday, Sept. 26, with a work session at 5 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m. at the Butts County Administrative Building, 625 W. Third Street in Jackson.
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Georgia exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.