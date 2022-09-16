Butts County Courthouse 1.jpg
Special Photo

JACKSON — The Butts County Magistrate Court and Butts County Probate Court are seeking approval of local legislation by the Georgia General Assembly to collect a $10 fee per fine for technology purposes.

Magistrate Judge Rebecca Pitts and Probate Judge Elizabeth Biles came before the Butts County Board of Commissioners during its Sept. 12 work session to explain the process.

