Butts County artist Ellen King has been busy painting a “Stranger Things” mural outside the entrance to Buddy Blu’s on the square. Mike Porter, who owns the ice cream shop, wanted the mural to include all of the “Stranger Things” cast but due to space limitations, he settled on the original characters — Max, Lucas, Mike, Eleven, Will and Dustin.

 Photo by Sharon Dowdy Cruse

JACKSON — Mike Porter and his wife Teri Garlardi are huge fans of “Stranger Things,” the Netflix series that is filmed in part in Jackson. They stock posters, T-shirts and other memorabilia from the show in their shops, Lucy Lu’s Coffee Cafe and Buddy Blu’s Cool Licks, on the square in Jackson. So, it should come as no surprise that Porter hired an artist to paint a “Stranger Things” mural.

“I had been looking at this plain wall outside our little ice cream shop and wondering what to put there,” Porter said. “I knew that Ellen (King) had bid on the Jackson mural, so I went to her studio and saw her work, and I was impressed.”

