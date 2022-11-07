JACKSON — Mike Porter and his wife Teri Garlardi are huge fans of “Stranger Things,” the Netflix series that is filmed in part in Jackson. They stock posters, T-shirts and other memorabilia from the show in their shops, Lucy Lu’s Coffee Cafe and Buddy Blu’s Cool Licks, on the square in Jackson. So, it should come as no surprise that Porter hired an artist to paint a “Stranger Things” mural.
“I had been looking at this plain wall outside our little ice cream shop and wondering what to put there,” Porter said. “I knew that Ellen (King) had bid on the Jackson mural, so I went to her studio and saw her work, and I was impressed.”
Porter wanted the mural to include all of the “Stranger Things” cast, but he also wanted visitors to be able to stand by their favorite characters to take photos. Due to space limitations, he settled on the original characters — Max, Lucas, Mike, Eleven, Will and Dustin.
King hopes to finish the mural by mid-November.
A native of Macon, King moved to Butts County in 2017. She has loved art all of her life and as a child she was always sketching horses. After graduating from Central High School in Macon, she took art classes at Wesleyan College, The Art Insitute, Atlanta College of Art, and Kennesaw State University.
“I took a job for an art group in Atlanta and painted art wholesale to the trade industry,” she said. “Everything I did was original art by hand. This gave me the experience I needed for the dynamics of the decorative market, and I began selling my own art direct to the public. Johnny Depp even owns one of my paintings.”
Next, she moved to Palm Beach, Fla., where she began faux finishing inside luxury estate homes, including working inside country music star Alan Jackson’s Jupiter Island mansion.
“I liked the weather, but the people and the land were a different breed, and I knew Florida was not my home. I longed for the friendly people, rolling hills and greenery of Georgia again,” King said of her eight-year stint in Florida.
After moving back to Georgia, a friend introduced her to the film industry where she began working with scenic and set dressing crews prepping sets for filming and working on set with the film crews.
“The scenic department is basically the paint department, and set dressing is moving and decorating the furniture for sets. The set dressing department, lesser known as Swing Gang, was like being a glorified mover,” she said. “I loaded the furniture, packed boxes, hung art, and wired lamps, along with many other tasks. It was actually a lot like being in trade school, because you got trained to do things if you didn’t know how to do something. I even had to get trained to drive forklifts, boom lifts, and scissor lifts. It was all part of the job.”
Her first gig was on Tyler Perry’s “Meet the Browns” show in 2009. In 2010, her career in the film industry got busier when she began working on “Vampire Diaries,” “Hunger Games,” “Scary Movie 5,” “Blended,” “Dumb and Dumber Too,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “The Walking Dead,” “Stranger Things,” “Samaritan,” “Titan Games” and more. She left the industry in 2020 to pursue other endeavors.
Additional plans to Mike Porter’s mural collection will be one of Eddie, a prominent “Stranger Things” character, to the wall outside of Buddy Blu’s just opposite the mural.
“I think the third season was filmed inside the Radio Shack, so I grabbed that sign and an oval pharmacy sign from inside the store,” said Porter who owns the building that formerly housed Jackson Drugs.
Those signs are now part of his “Stranger Things” decor. The Radio Shack sign hangs to the left of Buddy Blu’s entrance and the pharmacy sign hangs inside.
Porter also owns the building that formerly housed Brown’s Furniture. He is busy renovating that building, which will soon house Lena Jane Clothing, a locally-owned boutique.