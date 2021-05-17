The film industry in Georgia has rejuvenated tourism in the state, with movie and television series fans flocking to the cities and locations where they have or are being filmed.
With Stranger Things being filmed in and around Jackson, one local artist is hoping the city can not only get a larger piece of the tourism pie, but liven up the downtown area, similar to what cities like Marietta, Covington and Senoia have done.
Ellen King is a visual artist, with her sketchings and paintings recently on display at the Jackson Butts county Fine Arts Festival. King moved to Jackson about four years ago, and in addition to her fine arts, she has worked on several TV series, including Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, and The Vampire Diaries.
"So I've worked in all of these municipalities that are surrounding us, and my whole concept was that I'm very familiar with places like the Marietta square that are starting to happen in all these other local cities," King said. "It inspired me and intrigued me to help Jackson move into that creative area.
"I joined the arts council here about two months ago and got to meet Lisa and Bridget with the Chamber of Commerce," she continued. "They expressed how the mayor was interested in having the tourism in Jackson incorporated in the town. I spoke to them and said that I was going to try to talk with Stranger Things Productions, since I've worked with them, and try to get some ideas and permission to do murals and all these kind of things.
"But I went to Senoia because I'm familiar with The Walking Dead and I've watched Senoia grow. They have the Georgia Film Tour company there. So I went in and talked to them a little bit about Jackson and how we want to integrate Stranger Things into the tourism of the film industry. They were more than happy to help."
Company officials came to Jackson and met with the Chamber of Commerce and are interested in putting Jackson on their film tours, possibly having an office in the historic courthouse on the square.
"It was perfect timing and so synchronistic, it was unbelievable," King said. "So now they are coming and they're going to start integrating that and the tourism is going to pick up. I know that they also want to do the murals downtown, and I've already put in a bid for doing some of the murals. I would love to work on the Stranger Things mural because I'm very familiar with all of that."
King is also interested in getting together with other artists and doing different art activities. To that end, she has scheduled a meeting for Saturday, May 22, from noon until 4 pm., at The Brickery, 232 W. Second Street in Jackson.
"It is for all the creatives in Jackson and Butts County to come and collaborate on different ideas, and then those people who really want to be involved with doing any kind of different activities that we can come up with, to really start to bring Jackson alive and into the culture that it really should be doing right now," King said. "There are a lot of things happening and that meeting I feel is very important to connect all of the creative talent that we have in the area. This can be poetry, music, painting, photography, knitting, whatever, any kind of creative people that we have, we need to create a network where we're actually collaborating and working together as a network to say, 'Hey, I know somebody who needs your art or your skill,' and then really just bringing Jackson alive. I'm so excited that this is all starting to happen.
"Marietta square is very active, and I know McDonough is doing the same thing. Covington has their own tour company over there. They've got their thing, but we're about to have our thing, too, and that's awesome," King added. "I'm really excited because that means more people are going to come and it is just going to build a better community, I feel."
For more information about the meeting, contact King at 770-313-6687 or go to her website at ellensart@yahoo.com.
