Lincoln Sears, a 7th grade student at Henderson Middle School, won the Butts County School System's Spelling Bee this year, correctly spelling the word "colonel."
Ella Crockarell, a 5th grade student at Daughtry Elementary School, was the spelling bee runner-up, and also was the 1st Place winner for her grade at both the system and region levels in the Ready Writers competition.
Eighteen Butts County Schools students ranging from kindergarten through 8th grade were named system winners at Literacy Day 2020-21 and will represent Butts County at the region level.
Fran Dundore, Director of Teaching and Learning, presented the winners' names to the Butts County Board of Education at their Feb. 9 meeting. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Dundore said the students were videotaped performing their readings in three different categories, and then the videos were sent to Griffin RESA (Regional Education Service Agency), where the videos were reviewed and judged.
Read Aloud
"Read Aloud is a competition where our kindergarteners and first and second graders write their own original pieces and read them aloud," Dundore said. "If you've never seen it happen, it's the cutest thing you've ever seen."
Winners:
• Kindergarten - Colton Merritt, Stark Elementary School (SES)
• 1st Grade - Andrew Yater, Daughtry Elementary School (DES)
• 2nd Grade - Jace Petty, DES
Ready Writers
Ready Writer is a competition where students are given a topic and time to write about it.
Winners:
• 3rd Grade - Jena Estes, DES
• 4th Grade - Ava Grace Rustin, SES
• 5th Grade - Ella Crockarell, DES
• 6th Grade - Emily Howell, Henderson Middle School (HMS)
• 7th Grade - Devin Price, HMS
• 8th Grade - Brody Maddox, HMS
Dundore told the BOE that the school system had just learned that Ella Crockarell from Daughtry Elementary won 1st Place in the region.
Poetry Recitation:
• Kindergarten - Kali Hicks, DES
• 1st Grade - Andrew Yater, DES
• 2nd Grade - Tymahni-Wills Franzen, Jackson Elementary School (JES)
• 3rd Grade - Ava Novotny, SES
• 4th Grade - Carlee Sosebee, JES
• 5th Grade - Kendal McMurray, SES
• 6th Grade - Alaura Adams, HMS
• 7th Grade - Davinna Creamer, HMS
• 8th Grade - Neal Patel, HMS
Spelling Bee:
• 1st Place - Lincoln Sears, HMS
• Runner-up - Ella Crockarell, DES
