Lightning strikes are believed to be the cause of two structure fires Tuesday afternoon, Apr. 5, just as the heavy rains that fell most of the day were subsiding.
The first strike struck a house on Oak Road around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the attic area. They cut a hole in the roof to release the smoke and extinguished the fire in the attic. The fire was contained to the attic, but the rest of the home suffered some water damage.
The second strike hit a storage shed behind a home on Deer Creek Circle off of Dean Patrick/Canup Road near Jenkinsburg about 4 p.m. The owner of the shed said he was asleep inside his home, heard a loud boom, and thought a tree had fallen on one of his sheds, only to discover the aluminum building was on fire.
When firefighters arrived, the shed, which contained numerous items including a generator and an antique tractor, was fully engulfed in flames, and firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to other nearby structures.
No one was injured in either of the incidents.
