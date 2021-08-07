Five hot air balloons light up the night sky and reflect off the pond at the Rivers Ranch in Jackson Saturday night at the first annual Butts Aglow, a fund raiser for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce. Attendees of all ages danced to the music of Contagious as the balloons lit the night.
Lighting up the night at Butts Aglow
