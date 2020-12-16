The Butts County Board of Education honored the Butts County Life Enrichment Team (LET) and community sponsors for their efforts to aid students during this unusual time. LET Executive Director Ann-Marie Pope coordinated a challenge of collecting money and supplies to be able to send home with every students in the system (3,435) a bag that included a digital thermometer, hand sanitizer, wash cloth, bar soap, face covering, and pamphlets about staying safe during the pandemic and available community resources.
The BOE thanked LET and the following community sponsors for their efforts: LET Director Ann-Marie Pope, LET Board Chair Gloria Chamlee, Tim Broyles of Tim Broyles State Farm, Brandy and Justin Phillips of Phillips Heating and Air, BOE District 2 member Mamie Crawford, Timothy Whalen E.R. of the Griffin Elks Lodge 1207, the city of Jackson, American Woodmark, Amerigroup, CareSource, Wellstar Sylvan Grove, Butts County Health Department, Georgia Power, Central Georgia EMC, Jackson United Methodist Church, Reasors Landing, the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, Rep. Susan Holmes, Greater Butts County Lions Club.
