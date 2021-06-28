Lew-E and Oogbly Boogly were the featured guests at the June 22 summer reading program held by the Jackson-Butts County Public Library at the Butts County Department of Leisure Services at 576 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson.
Lew-E had the children shouting with glee and laughing at his magic tricks, juggling, and jokes with Oggbly Boogly.
Gutsy the Flying Fox brought her amazing tricks to Jackson on June 29. There will not be a summer reading program on July 6. The rest of the programs are:
• July 13 - Barry Stewart Mann with dragons and kings and wild, wild things!
• July 20 - Beatin' Path Rhythm Events with Dave Holland. A rhythmic romp through the world of drumming! A fun-filled and high energy rhythm experience guaranteed to spark the imagination!
• July 27 - Todd Key's "Flying Debris Show." A spinning, ladder balancing, torch manipulating comedy extravaganza with a comedic juggler.
The special programs are for all ages and will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Programs are subject to change without notice. Please call the library for more information at 770-775-7524.
