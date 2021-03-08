If you live in Butts County, the March 16th vote to extend our county's E-SPLOST is a no-brainer. We must vote “yes.”
The author of a recent letter to the editor implied that a “yes” vote may not be deserved because our school system was underperforming. I would argue that this underscores a need for more, not Lless funding.
E-SPLOST funds provide necessary tools for our students and teachers. During the pandemic our students have been issued Chromebooks for virtual learning. Knowing the limited internet availability in the county, the system has placed remote hotspots around the county to address this need. Without E-SPLOST funds, this may not have been possible.
Local systems have only two ways to raise funding: the millage rate and E-SPLOST. Since our industrial base in Butts County is limited, E-SPLOST helps make up the difference, providing students the same educational opportunities as those in more industry-rich communities.
All but four Georgia counties levy E-SPLOST as a funding source. When we spend money in these surrounding counties, we support their E-SPLOST projects. Our E-SPLOST revenue is 5 times greater than that of other counties without I-75 interchanges. Five times! It makes no sense to withhold this funding source from our schools.
Loss of E-SPLOST funding would cripple our schools by eliminating funds necessary to provide students a quality, well- rounded education. Please think about how your vote will impact our students and vote “yes” on March 16th. It just makes sense.
Debra Patterson
Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.