I would personally like to thank all the great volunteers who participated in our street clean up on March 27.
We had the baseball teams from our junior and high schools, Key Club members, JHS NJROTC cadets, Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Darrell Evans, and Board of Education member Kelly Strickland. Also, representatives from Daughtry Elementary and Henderson Middle School were present.
Civic organizations represented were We Run Jackson, St. Mark Lodge No. 406, Jackson Lions and Rotary Club.
Church members of the Jackson United Methodist Church were represented.
Local businesses in attendance were T & K Dance Studio, Roots Outdoors, The Brickery, United Bank and Tara Properties.
We would like to thank Don Earnhart of WJGA and Larry Stanford of the Progress-Argus for promoting our clean up.
A huge thank you to Nikki Sowell (chairperson) and Brittany Brown (city clerk) for their invaluable help.
Thank you all so muc, and hopefully we will have an even bigger turnout for our next street clean up on Saturday, May 8.
Don Cook
Jackson City Council
