In last week's edition of this newspaper there was an article announcing the upcoming election to determine the future of the special purpose sales tax for the school system. This is known as E-SPLOST and has been in effect for a good many years. It is almost a certainty that it will be continued, but I believe that there should be some serious questions asked before that vote is taken.
There was a list, some of it pretty vague, as to what the Board of Education hopes to accomplish with this additional revenue. Butts County citizens are already faced with a property tax burden for schools which is the maximum allowed by state law. Is this not sufficient to maintain a viable education system?
As far as the sales tax, it is argued that the bulk of that tax is collected at the intersections with I-75. That may be so, but have you ever considered the fact that you are supporting the same systems for someone else when you spend your dollars outside of the county? It is nothing more than a trade-off — you pay mine while I pay yours.
The more pressing questions when it comes to spending tens of millions of tax dollars have to do with the benefits involved. In the years that this tax has been in effect, has the quality of education in our county been enhanced? Has the graduation rate been increased? Have test scores improved? Has the rating system placed our schools at a higher level?
We've built buildings, we've built sports facilities, we've spent and spent, and we're still plodding along at a position that places us near the bottom of the list as far as rating of school systems goes. I freely admit that I don't know everything about how a school system operates, but I do know how governments operate, and the school system is operated by politicians and their minions.
You should vote your conscience in this instance just like every other election. My conscience tells me to vote NO!
Harry Marett
Jackson
