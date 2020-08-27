I read your report concerning the mural that has graced the walls of the Jackson post office for generations. Interest and dismay were my two main reactions. There are several things in that article that just do not ring true. First, if there has been no decision to remove it, then why has it been covered? If a final decision is yet to be made, what is the harm in leaving it as it has historically been?
Why has the local post mistress been instructed to decline to talk to the news media? That is questionable, to my way of thinking. Do postal officials not realize that they are employees of taxpayers and that failing to provide all available information to those citizens is a slap in the face and an affront to all who are interested?
What was the complaint? According to the news story, it was that the mural showed Blacks picking cotton. So what? And weren't whites working right alongside the Blacks in what could be considered an example of unity? There were no guards with guns, dogs, or any other indication that anyone was being forced to participate in the endeavor.
It was an accurate depiction of thousands of similar instances in the South at that time. And that is not just something I read in a history book. I personally experienced it, myself. Cotton fields were not segregated. The most likely thing was that those depicted were glad to have gainful employment as opposed to so many others who were not as fortunate.
My opinion is that this could very well be an inside job and that any complaints from Butts County residents are a figment of somebody's imagination. Otherwise, why the attempts to cover it up? The energies of the post office would be better served if officials focused on getting mail to recipients on time rather that taking two weeks to get a letter from Jackson to Alpharetta.
The paving in front of the facility could also use some attention. Priorities could stand some serious adjustment.
Harry Marett
Shamrock, Texas
Editor’s note: Harry Marett is a former Butts County commissioner who operated a cattle ranch in Jackson before relocating to Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.