After reading the article in the Aug. 19 edition of the Jackson Progress-Argus about possible removal of the mural in the Jackson Post Office, I feel compelled to respond.
The mural is a wonderful depiction of various Americans working together at a very painful time when our country was on the verge of collapse during the middle of the Great Depression. It represents unity for the sake of us all. There is nothing divisive to be derived from it. If anything, we need more than ever to emulate the mural, not hide it.
I can only conclude that whoever the complainant may be, they are woefully unaware of history and came to faulty conclusions based on incorrect information.
My father came of age during the Depression. Any type of work was extremely difficult to find, and way too many found themselves homeless and destitute. My dad, along with his dad and uncle, hitchhiked to Florida from North Carolina in search of work. My dad was the only one that found any type of work. He cleared tables and washed dishes at a diner. They sent back all the money they could spare to his mother - always with apologies about for not being able to send more. The letters home to his mother bring tears to my eyes every time I read them.
I mention this to put the mural in perspective. The mural shows a racially mixed group of people fortunate enough to find work during the Depression. The group is depicted working together as a team to gather a valuable crop of cotton and transport it to a mill for processing. In the dark days of the Depression, this was extremely beneficial and honorable work that helped boost the hard hit economy to the advantage of all Americans.
I only wish we maintained this same work ethic and unity of purpose today. It seems we are all too ready to be offended by petty "misunderstandings." There is so little attempt to understand our differences, but those differences can and should be understood and utilized for the greater good of us all.
It is inconceivable to me that something as valuable and beautiful as this mural could be removed simply because some individual misunderstood its message and took offense. Have we really devolved to the point we are afraid to educate the misinformed? Knee jerk reactions are seldom the wisest. So-called "political correctness" can and will destroy all hope of uniting us. Is reasoned decision-making really dead in exchange for "hurt feelings" and perceived injustices?
If so, shame on us.
Joyce Bridges Paul
Jackson
