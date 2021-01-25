To the editor:
I noted with great concern the headline article in your Jan. 20, 2021 edition regarding the concern of local officials regarding a shortage of COVID vaccines in our county. It is about time they became concerned.
I sent an email to our county commissioners on Jan. 12; I received a reply from two of them. But frankly, their responses and this article fail in two respects. Neither says what our officials intend to do about the problem, i.e., contact our state representatives, the governor, contact our two new senators and our congressman; in short, bring pressure on them and don't let them off the hook. Second, if and when Butts does begin receiving the vaccine, what is the "plan" for actually administering it? How do we sign up; do we? Where should we plan to go - a central site or pharmacies and physicians' offices?
Mayor Pippin is right by saying, "It's ridiculous." But real leaders do something positive to change the ridiculous to positive action. Let's see some leadership by our elected officials to fix this sorry mess.
James R. Helms
Jackson
