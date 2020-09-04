In your Aug. 19 edition you (have the) headline: "After alleged complaints, 82-year-old mural ..." may be taken down, referring to the mural in the Jackson Post Office. I would like to know who by title has made the decision to cover the mural and "take it down." I would also like to express my dismay that such a decision would be made based on an "alleged" complaint - meaning that it may be merely hearsay. Further, your headline states "complaints," meaning plural. How many complaints have been made; were they in writing; were they specific as to the nature of the complaint? Personally, I see something about every day that I am sensitive about, but if I wish to cause removal of such a historical artifact, I believe it is my responsibility to state my complaint in writing and be clear about what I am offended by.
In this instance, I have personally enjoyed looking at the mural and reading its history and background. It depicts Jackson in its earlier days and depicts both African-American and white citizens working together to bring to mill what was a staple of the Southern economy during that time - cotton. I see nothing wrong, racist, or offensive about depicting authentic history. This depiction is markedly different than celebrating the Confederacy or slavery. Have we become so overly sensitive that we cannot tell ground truth regarding the history of our country, state, town?
I would like an explanation from whichever "official" has made this decision. Further, I believe such a decision should be based on input from the many citizens of Jackson and Butts County. The U.S. Postal Service is a public institution.
Thank you for your time and attention in this matter.
James R. Helmly
Jackson
