The Butts County Board of Education honored Pam Stevenson, Stephanie Owen and Mike Patterson from the Let's Wrap Coat Project, and Dave and Jennifer Newman from Operation Lunchbox, for their efforts to assist Butts County students. The recognition came at the BOE's Nov. 10 meeting.
Let's Wrap has been providing winter coats for elementary school students in need since 2008. It started with Pam Browning and Suzanne Earnhart with the First United Methodist Church of Jackson.
For the past two years, Pam Stephenson and Stephanie Owens have been directing the program. This year under their guidance, Let's Wrap was able to 315 students with winter coats.
Mike Patterson and his storage truck was also recognized for helping with Let's Wrap. Patterson and volunteers from the Knights of Columbus moved and transported the coats and coat racks between the schools.
Dave and Jennifer Newman from Operation Lunchbox have been assisting the school system with food for the weekend food backpack program for the past five years. The program originally started as a pilot program at Jackson Elementary School when Heather Stamoules was the counselor there. She is now the JES Principal. Today the Newmans provide food for over 250 students each week.
In addition, they help with clothing, hygiene items and school supplies if requested. Operation Lunchbox also assisted with feeding students and families over spring break this year.
