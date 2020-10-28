With winter rapidly approaching, the "Let's Wrap" coat project is providing new coats and gloves for pre-school and elementary school children in Butts County who are in need. Children from McIntosh Trail’s Head Start program are also recipients of this coat ministry.
The “Let’s Wrap” coat project was the first initiative to be developed and implemented through the Community Involvement Committee at Jackson United Methodist Church. The committee was formed in May of 2008 and falls under Missions. Co-chaired by Pam Browning and Susanne Earnhart for ten years, this program has provided warmth for children in Butts County in need.
Two years ago, Browning and Earnhart, the first “coat ladies,” decided it was time to retire and the baton was passed to Pam Stevenson and Stephanie Owen. 2020 is the second year of their involvement in this challenging, but very rewarding program.
In the fall, there is coordination between the latest “coat ladies” and Susan Sarsany, the Butts County School System’s social worker. Sarsany is the much-appreciated liaison who communicates with each school’s principal and counselor to determine which children are in need, determine needed sizes, and work out schedules for coats to be delivered.
Stark Elementary has graciously provided a classroom for coat storage throughout the year, and in this room, children get to “go shopping” to find their new coat for the chilly days ahead. Coats are transported to the next school with the help of volunteers, specifically Mike Patterson and Mr. Vanderford, friends from the Knights of Columbus at St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church, and others.
Ordinarily, there would be many volunteers from Jackson United Methodist Church, St. Mary’s, other churches, and community volunteers to help children try on and choose coats and to assist with moving coats from school to school. But since this is not an ordinary year, and because of necessary precautions due to the Covid 19 virus, the usual enthusiastic crew of volunteers has not been permitted. However, with happy determination, many children have safely and happily received new coats for cold weather to come. There is much hope for a return to the former normal next year!
This important non-profit coat ministry is made possible strictly through the generous donations and support of individual citizens, organizations, clubs, and churches in the Butts County community. If you would like to participate in this worthwhile annual cause, please consider making a donation to:
Let’s Wrap Coat Program
P.O. Box 1880
Jackson, GA 30233
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.