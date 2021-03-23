Haven’t decided yet if you want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but love glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme? Let your taste buds and your stomach make the decision on the vaccine, because from now until the end of the year, if you take your vaccination card to any Krispy Kreme location in the U.S. (the closest ones to Butts County are in Macon and Stockbridge), you can get a free glazed doughnut each day.
The card must show one or two shots of any of the COVID-19 vaccines to qualify, and it must be redeemed at a store. You don’t need to buy anything to get your daily free doughnut.
“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer.
Those who decide not to get the COVID-19 vaccine can still get a free glazed doughnut and a medium coffee on Mondays from March 29 to May 24.
Nearly 3.2 million vaccines have been given so far in Georgia, according to the Mar. 22 daily report from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). Vaccination rates have climbed as the state receives more doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Georgians ages 55 and older as well as those with a variety of health issues are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines as of Mar. 15. Georgians can pre-register for a vaccine appointment at myvaccinegeorgia.com even if they do not yet qualify under the governor’s eligibility criteria. They will be notified once they qualify and scheduled for an appointment.
Butts County residents can also make an appointment by calling the Region IV District office at 762-888-8180. When vaccines are available, the normal operation hours of the appointment call center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The call center does not operate when all appointments are booked for the available vaccine.
The Mar. 22 report from the Department of Public Health shows Georgia now has had 843,675 confirmed cases and 16,171 deaths since the pandemic began.
Butts County had an increase of 17 cases in the last week to 2,051 cases. The county’s number of deaths increased by 1 to 71. According to a new “Vaccine Roadmap” being updated daily by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), as of Mar. 22, a total of 3,348 vaccines have been given out in Butts County.
As of 3 p.m. on Mar. 22, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 36,267 confirmed cases, an increase of 416 cases from last week. Henry County had the largest increase with 229 new cases. Newton County had 68 cases, Spalding County had 55, Butts had 17, and Monroe had 16 cases. Jasper County had 8 cases, Lamar County had 7, and Jones had 6 cases.
There have been a total of 869 deaths in the eight-county area as of Mar. 22, an increase of 19 deaths from last week. Henry led with 6 deaths, Spalding had 4, Jones and Newton had 3 each, Lamar and Butts had 1 each, and Jasper had no deaths last week.
♦ Henry: 18.013 confirmed, 266 deaths, 23,021 vaccinations
♦ Newton: 7,103 confirmed, 196 deaths, 5,322 vaccinations
♦ Spalding: 3,798 confirmed, 142 deaths, 16,570 vaccinations
♦ Butts: 2,051 confirmed, 71 deaths, 3,348 vaccinations
♦ Monroe: 1,819 confirmed, 84 deaths, 7,519 vaccinations
♦ Jones: 1,546 confirmed, 50 deaths, 5,319 vaccinations
♦ Lamar: 1,281 confirmed, 42 deaths, 7,681 vaccinations
♦ Jasper: 656 confirmed, 18 deaths, 4,297 vaccinations
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
