Lendon Reeder, a rising junior at Piedmont Academy and a member of the Varsity Equestrian team, FFA and National Honors Society ended her summer with a big win. She and her quarter horse Jersey Gun Nic aka "Carl" ventured down to the North American Reining Stakes held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla., from July 30 to Aug. 7. Together they competed against some of the best horses and riders in the nation. Two of their best accomplishments for the week were bringing home the Champion title in the Novic Horse Non-pro Level 3 class and also being crowned Reserve Champion in the Rookie Level 2 class on Friday. Overall Reeder had six top 10 finishes.

