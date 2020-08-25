HAMPTON — The end of summer is still technically a few weeks away on the calendar, but for the Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) Legends program autumn has arrived and with it so has the Fall Five series of races.
The Fall Five series challenges Bandolero and Legends car drivers each month to put up their best effort, whether it be on the ¼-mile Thunder Ring or on a road course. It began on Aug. 22, with Saturday’s action taking place on the tricky flat short track.
In the Semi-Pro feature 2020, Thursday Thunder champ Blaze Crawford picked up where he left off by winning his feature. Crawford was the only summer series champion to take a checkered flag for the start of the Fall Five series; the next best effort by a Thursday Thunder title winner was in the Masters division, where Bill Plemons Jr. finished 2nd behind 2018 Thursday Thunder champion Robbie Woodall.
In the Pro division Griffin’s Cale Hall topped Christopher Clanton to take the victory. Donovan Strauss won from the pole in the Outlaws feature, as did Garrett Gumm in the Bandits race.
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.’s Mason Maggio took the checkered flag in the Young Lions feature, while Julia Buchanan navigated around Katelyn Hicks to win in Rookie Bandoleros. In Chargers action, Hudson Bulger held off Amanda Woodall to get the win.
Here are the full results from Aug. 22:
♦ Young Lions:
Mason Maggio (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)
Lanie Buice (Locust Grove)
Preston Tatro (Braselton)
Nathan Jackson (McDonough)
Michael Gannon (Canton)
Justin Campbell (Griffin)
Matthew Kade (Hampton)
♦ Semi-Pro:
Blaze Crawford (Fayetteville)
Garrett Lowe (Gastonia, NC)
Trey Tadrzak (Stockbridge)
Jonathan Taylor (Roswell)
Ian Hampton (Stockbridge)
Connor Younginer (Stockbridge)
Graham Campbell (Braselton)
♦ Pro:
Cale Hall (Griffin)
Christopher Clanton (Brooks)
Timothy Watson (Panama City, Fla.)
Jensen Jorgensen (Stockbridge)
Nick Woodall (Canton)
♦ Masters:
Robbie Woodall (McDonough)
Bill Plemons Jr. (Locust Grove)
Phillip Young (Dallas)
Mark Swan (Athens)
Russell Shore (Jefferson)
Ronnie Wehunt (Canton)
Kevin Vaughn (Grovetown)
♦ Bandits:
Garrett Gumm (Brooks)
Garrett Erwin (Covington)
Neal Dulin (Harrisburg, NC)
Lee Brown (Acworth)
Baylor O’Neil (Grantville)
George Phillips (Charlotte, NC)
Nathaniel Harry (Concord, NC)
Nate Honeycutt (Mount Pleasant, NC)
Colt Johnson (Charlotte, NC)
♦ Rookie Bandoleros:
Julia Buchanan (Senoia)
Katelyn Hicks (Senoia)
Lane Mueller (Locust Grove)
Makenna Kendrew (Senoia)
Drew Halloran (Woodstock)
Conner Butler (Forsyth)
Sam Tate (St. Simon’s Island)
Claire Collins (Dallas)
Sebastain Asztalos (Temple)
♦ Outlaws:
Donovan Strauss (Marietta)
Carter Russo (Rougemont, NC)
Bailey North (Hampton)
Clay Hocutt (Mobile, Ala.)
Jacob Bradley
Caleb Bradley (Chapel Hill, NC)
Kyle Bacon (Buchanan)
Briana Freeman (Bremen)
Oliver Dibble (Owens Cross Roads, Ala.)
Gianni Esposito (Dacula)
Michael Crafton (Franklin, Tenn.)
Bailey Buchanan (Senoia)
♦ Chargers:
Hudson Bulger (Perry)
Amanda Woodall (Canton)
Lisa Scott (Dallas)
Jeremy Maddox (Braselton)
For more information on the AMS Legends program, visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or LegendsOfGa.com.
