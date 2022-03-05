Did you know that during the Civil War, over 8,000 Union infantry soldiers camped at Indian Springs waiting for the rain to subside to cross the Ocmulgee River? Did you know another 5,000 Union cavalry soldiers rode east of Indian Springs, flanking the infantry for protection? Did you know the Union Army took over the Indian Spring Hotel and turned it into a hospital for the northern troops?
Did you know that Howard University in Washington, DC is named after Major General Oliver Otis Howard, who led the burning of the town of Jackson? Did you know Butts County records were saved by one man who hid them in the St. John’s Masonic Lodge?
Come learn details of this significant era in our county on Thursday, Mar. 24, at 6 p.m. at the historic Flovilla Schoolhouse from the man who knows: Steve Longcrier, who is founder and executive director of Georgia Civil War Heritage Trails. The Butts County Historical Society brings in experts to share all sides of history so everyone can learn about the past and the lessons we need to know. All are welcome! Refreshments will be served and lots of friendship shared! If you have questions, call 770-775-5350.
