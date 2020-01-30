Did you know that at one time, Butts County has six newspapers all operating during the same time period of 1881 to 1915? There was the Middle Georgia Argus, Jackson Argus, Jacksonian, Jackson Record, and Butts County Progress. Today's Jackson Progress-Argus is a descendant of those publications.
The Jackson-Progress Argus and its predecessors, from 1881 through 1977, has been digitized by the Digital Library of Georgia. Complete issues of The Progress-Argus and its Butts County predecessors are now easily searchable through the Georgia Historic Newspaper Website.
On Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4-6 p.m. Jackson-Butts County Library will offer a free workshop on how to access and use the Georgia Historic Newspaper Website: https://gahistoricnewspapers.galileo.usg.edu/
The Progress-Argus and its predecessor titles are available from 1881-1977: Middle Georgia Argus, 1881-1893; Jackson Argus, 1894-1914; Jacksonian, 1907; Jackson Record, 1907; Butts County Progress, 1907-1915; and The Jackson Progress-Argus, 1915-1977
“We are very excited about this new database," said Erion Starker, local genealogist. "People from all over Georgia and the United States are already using it.”
Butts County Deputy County Administrator Michael Brewer noted that the website has already proved useful to him in verifying information needed in his historic and governmental work.
“It’s saved our office a great deal of time already,” he said.
This online archive, called Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN), is an ongoing project of the Digital Library of Georgia and includes historic newspapers from all over the state of Georgia between 1786 and 1986. The GHN website is free and doesn't require any login information. The Georgia Historic Newspapers Archive is a project of the Digital Library of Georgia (DLG), a part of Georgia’s Virtual Library GALILEO and is based at the University of Georgia Libraries.
The project was partially funded and organized by: Georgia HomePLACE, a part of the Georgia Public Library Service.
Local funding in the amount of $14,000 was provided by donations from the Jackson-Butts County Library Board of Trustees, the Butts County Historical Society, the Butts County Genealogical Society, the Butts County Board of Commissioners, and the Jackson-Butts County Friends of the Library, as well as through several individual donations.
Donnie Summerlin will lead what he is calling “a walk through the GHN portal.” Summerlin is a Digital Projects Archivist at the Digital Library of Georgia, and has for the last twelve years directed the historic newspaper digitization effort. He is a lifelong resident of Georgia and holds a B. A. in history from the University of Georgia, a M. A. in history from Georgia College & State University, and a MLIS from Valdosta State University. He has published articles in the Georgia Historical Quarterly, Archival Outlook, the Journal of the Georgia Association of Historians, the New Georgia Encyclopedia, and the Georgia Library Quarterly.
For more information call Jackson-Butts County Public Library at 770-775-7524.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.