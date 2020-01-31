ATLANTA - On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class visited the capitol for the annual Butts County Day. There, they were joined by Sen. Burt Jones, Rep. Susan Holmes and her husband Paul Holmes, Morgan Law, Senior Vice President of the Georgia Chamber, and Lisa Durden with Gov. Kemp's office.
Jones and Holmes both commended the class on taking the initiative to become leaders within the community, stating how vital it is to have active and invested members working together to build a stronger community.
Sen. Jones spoke on the legislative process and how a bill becomes law. He covered major upcoming legislation on casinos, airport takeover, and a bill to form a study committee to explore how to enhance the retirement system for law enforcement officers due to the shortage of officers in many areas.
Rep. Holmes spoke on her continued efforts to bring internet access to the rural areas in her district and on the casino legislation.
Law explained how the Georgia Chamber of Commerce works at the state level. After hearing from legislators and Law, the class was joined by Gov. Kemp on the capitol steps for a picture.
Bridget Daniel, Tim Broyles, and Brandy Phillips represented the group on the Senate floor as the Senate made a resolution declaring it Butts County Leadership Day at the capitol as the remainder of the group observed from the gallery.
Finally, the class was given a tour of the capitol building by an aide of Senator Jones. In attendance were Ann-Marie Pope, Interim Executive Director for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce; Nikki Sowell, with Partners for Smart Growth and Chamber board member; Josh Thomas of United Bank, Chamber board member; Jamie Long, United Bank; Kim Freshwater, Crowe Realty and Butts Mutts; Bridget Daniel, Hutchinson Traylor Insurance and Chamber board member; Nancy Rollins, Wellstar Sylvan Grove and chamber board member; Brandy Phillips, Stark United Methodist Church; Tim Broyles, State Farm and Chamber board member; Jeanette Riley, Butts County Sheriffs Office; Amanda Barnes-Nix, Butts County Sheriff’s Office; Morgan Ward, Superior Court of Butts County; Sharonda Bell, Butts County Life Enrichment Team; Justin Phillips, Phillips Heating and Air; Cynthia Twilley, Salvation Army; Katherine Darsey, Indian Springs State Park; Chrisi McKain, Ameris Bank; Latara Miller, Central Georgia EMC; Diedra Dugger, Southern Crescent Technical College; Candyss Head-Greer, Georgia Department of Corrections; and Joy Wedemeier, City of Jackson.
