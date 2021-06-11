Jackson High School math teacher Lea Brannon received the Extra-Mile Award for May. Her nomination was submitted by fellow JHS teacher Andrea "Nikki" Colwell.
Butts County Board of Education member Clifford Marshall read the nomination letter and presented the certificate to Brannon at the June 8 Board of Education meeting. The letter stated:
"I believe Lea Brannon should receive the Extra-Mile Award because she consistently goes above and beyond for both her students and co-workers.
"Recently, Lea literally went the extra mile to help me out when I experienced car trouble after school, first driving to an auto parts store to buy jumper cables, and then driving me and my children home when my car still would not start.
"Not only is she an excellent co-worker, but she also works tirelessly to help her students achieve their full potential. When she had to be out of school for a medical procedure, Mrs. Brannon brought home her document camera and made videos for her classes so her students would not lose any instructional time. She is innovative in planning units with clear learning targets and engaging tasks to help students achieve those targets. Her students are often seen constructing catapults or surveying the student body to collect data for math problems. She has also worked hard this year to ensure that staff at JHS are trained on how to use our Clear Touch boards.
"Lea Brannon exemplifies true RD$L spirit and goes the extra mile for all who are lucky enough to know her."
