The Butts County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Police Department, and friends and family are on the lookout for Mario Antonio Scott, 40, since he went missing in Atlanta on Jan. 28 and is believed to be trying to walk home to Jackson.
According to a post on the BCSO Facebook page, on Jan. 28, Scott was transported by the courtesy van from Riverwood Mental Health to St. Peters Homeless Shelter (located at 316 Peters St., Atlanta). The bus arrived around 3:30 p.m. and Scott exited the van. Butts County investigators spoke with Doug Miller, a representative at St. Peter's homeless shelter, who stated that Scott never signed into the shelter. Scott was placed on GCIC as a Missing Person on Jan. 31 by the Jackson Police Department. It is believed that Scott got off the bus and attempted to walk back to Jackson.
Scott is a Black male approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.He was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and possibly a tan Carhartt beanie hat. He may also have on an orange reflective jacket, according to the bus driver.
If you know the whereabouts of Mario Antonio Scott, please notify the Butts County Sheriff’s Office at 770-775-8216 or Investigator M. Munger at 678-215-3190.
