Jackson High School junior Lauren Boling was recognized for her first place win in the Griffin RESA Regional Science and Engineering Fair at the March 10 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education.
Boling also received the American Psychological Association Award and the Office of Naval Research/United States Navy & Marine Corps Award for her project: the effect of social media on emotional intelligence for which she interviewed and surveyed 100 people.
Seven JHS tenth grade students won second place awards for their projects. They are Alyssa Abrams, Kristen Askin, Joanna Bailey, Riley Morgan, Krupa Patel, Michael Richardson and Cameron Sourdiffe.
Boling was recognized by her JHS science teacher Jody Barfield.
