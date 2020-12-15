Jackson Elementary School teacher Laura Payne was named the December Extra-Mile Employee of the Month. She was nominated for the award by her fellow staff members at Jackson Elementary.
Board of Education District 3 member Kelly Raney read the nomination:
“Laura is the epitome of a team player. She took on the role of virtual learning for all of fourth grade at the start of the school year, even while being on a new grade level. Laura is currently working on her STEM endorsement program, which is no small feat, and has incorporated much of what she is learning into her classroom activities.
“She co-sponsored the JES Robotics Team last year and continued to do so this year, supporting a new co-sponsor. Laura is also the chair of the JES Yearbook and has already been organizing items for it to be successful.
“When Saturday School was presented, she immediately stepped up to help and is actually teaching a different grade level from which she teaches on a regular school day. Laura has a positive attitude and pushes herself to continually grow professionally. She truly exemplifies the definition of team player and we are lucky to have her on our team!”
