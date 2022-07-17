A 17-year-old who escaped with five other inmates from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Louisiana on Sunday is back in custody, officials said
Louisiana State Police and New Orleans Police Department officers captured the inmate following a chase which ended near the New Orleans Superdome around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice.
The escapee was initially said to be 18, but state officials have since corrected his age. He stole two vehicles, and injured one person during the chase, said the news release. The injured person was taken to a hospital, said the news release. The victim's condition was not immediately known.
The 17-year-old faces charges of simple escape, aggravated escape, simple robbery and battery, according to the release.
The other five escapees were quickly recaptured by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, CNN has reported. Bridge City is about 15 miles from New Orleans.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.