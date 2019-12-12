The fullest of the last full moon of the month, year, and decade occurred early this morning at 12:12 a.m. on 12/12/19, according to Farmer’s Almanac.
It is called the full “cold moon,” because it occurs in what is traditionally known as the coldest month of the year. It is also sometimes called the Moon before Yule.
Full moons are fully illuminated because the side of the moon catching the sunlight is facing us. That means the sun, moon and Earth are all in a nearly perfect lineup.
While a full moon is not necessarily full of meaning, since it occurs about once a month, there is some significance to it occurring at 12:12 on 12/12:
• In Chinese astrology, there are 12 animals that each represent a year; 2019 is the year of the pig.
• Jesus had 12 apostles.
• The 12 days of Christmas
• The year has 12 months and 12 zodiac signs
• Only 12 people have ever walked on the moon
Famous people who have birthdays on 12/12 include Frank Sinatra, Connie Francis, Dionne Warwick, Bob Barker, Sheila E., Jennifer Connelly, Mayim Bialik, and Edvard Munch.
The moon will still be bright on Friday night when the Geminid meteor shower peaks, however the brightness of the moon could hamper some people’s view of the meteors.
The next full moon occurs on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.