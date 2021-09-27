The last day to register to be eligibly to vote in the Nov. 2 municipal general elections in Jackson and Jenkinsburg is Oct. 4.
Residents of Jackson and Jenkinsburg can begin advance (early) voting for their municipal elections on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Butts County Administration Building. The elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Jackson and Jenkinsburg voting sites to elect a new mayor and two council posts in Jackson, and one council position in Jenkinsburg. Flovilla voters can take the day off, as only the incumbents for the three council positions up for election qualified.
In Jackson, Jeannette Riley and Carlos Duffey qualified to run for mayor, as incumbent Kay Pippin has announced her retirement. District 2 council member Lewis Sims will face opposition this year as Ruben Beck has qualified for the post, and District 3 council member Ricky “P-Nut” Johnson also is being challenged by Ed Spruill.
In Jenkinsburg, while there are three council seats up for election, Post 2 incumbent Joye England and Post 4 incumbent Gary Brown were the only ones to qualify for those posts, so they will not be on the ballot. The only election is for Post 5, with incumbent Jason Watts qualifying as well as challenger LyChannel “Taco” Head.
In Flovilla, the council seats of Charlie Fish, Jacqueline Grier, and Catherine Watson were up for election, but Fish, Grier and Watson were the only ones to qualify, so there is no need for an election.
Partners for Smart Growth will host a municipal elections candidates forum on Oct. 14 at CGEMC Annex.
Advance voting will take place:
• Oct.12 -15
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day) Butts County Administration Building, 625 West Third Street, Jackson
• October 16
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Butts County Administration Building, 625 West Third Street, Jackson
• Oct. 18-22
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Butts County Administration Building, 625 West Third Street, Jackson
• Oct. 23
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Butts County Administration Building, 625 West Third Street, Jackson
• Oct. 25-29
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Butts County Administration Building, 625 West Third Street, Jackson
The polls will be open on Election Day, Nov2 2, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Voters will go to their assigned municipal polling location on Election Day to cast their ballot. Voters may check their voter registration or view a sample ballot at mvp.sos.ga.gov For further information or to request an absentee ballot call 770-775-8202.
