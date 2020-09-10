Lashonda "Candy" Fears, a teacher at Daughtry Elementary School, received the Extra Mile Award presented at the Butts County Board of Education meeting on Sept. 8. The Extra Mile Award was discontinued last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but reinstituted this month.
Fears' nomination was for her work last spring and submitted by her principal, Brent Watts, who wrote that Fears is the type of teacher that will whatever it gakes for her students to be successful, and often makes personal sacrifices that go unmentioned and unnoticed.
"Recently, I learned that Ms. Fears was making trips over to the middle school to check on one of her former students that was having a hard time," Watts wrotes. "Not only does she go over and check on him, she has coordinated with his teachers to get assignments that he
is currently missing and has committed her personal time to tutor this student.
"Ms. Fears is also one the sponsors for our MVP Girls Club (Girls with a Mission,
Vision, and Purpose). Recently, Ms. Fears coordinated for these young ladies to
visit the courthouse in Macon. These young ladies were able to meet
the judge and sit several court cases. These ladies came back excited and setting
goals for their future. This club is designed to prepare young ladies to become
productive citizens in their community. This group recently embarked in an
Outreach Program by collecting gently used shoes to send to Africa.
"Ms. Fears also took a group to Autumn Village during the holidays to make
crafts with their residence. To say that Ms. Fears is a dedicated teacher, is an
understatement. She is definitely one that leads by example and she is one of
very few words. She leads with her heart and we are truly fortunate that she is
part of the Colt Nation!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.