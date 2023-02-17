Lamar Smith was named the Butts County School System’s Extra Mile Award winner for February at the Feb. 14 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education.
Smith, the school system’s transportation director, was nominated by BCSS bus driver Patricia Walters.
“He has always done more than his job requires,” said Walters in her nomination letter. “I’ve worked for three other transportation directors. He’s the only one that has ever driven the bus when needed or ever checked on his drivers. Lamar is a compassionate, caring and helpful man.”
Walters said Smith has been sub-driving a school bus every week since the COVID pandemic began. And, when the tornadoes hit Butts County on Jan. 12, he called all of the bus drivers in the path of destruction to check on them and see if they needed help, Walters said in her nomination letter.
The son of the late Robert and Myra Smith, Smith was born in Butts County. He and his 10 siblings were raised on a dairy farm off Lee Maddox Road. He is a University of Georgia graduate and began working with the local school system after retiring from Delta Airlines.
He and his wife Debi have been married 31 years and have three children and two grandchildren.
