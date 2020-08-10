BARNESVILLE - A Lamar County Sheriff's deputy is recovering from wounds received when he was ambushed late Saturday night while responding to a suspicious person call in Milner.
His alleged attacker was captured Sunday in Alabama.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Dep. Justyn Weaver responded to the call just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 8. He was sitting in his vehicle in front of a home on Moore Street when his assailant fired several shotgun blasts into his patrol vehicle, wounding Weaver in his face and left arm with buckshot.
Weaver was flown by air ambulance to an Atlanta area hospital, where he is being treated for his wounds.
Weaver has worked with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for three years. He recently received an award by Community Ambulance for his heroic acts in saving a man’s life.
Numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Butts County Sheriff's Office, came to the assistance of the Lamar County Sheriff's Office Saturday night.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect in the shooting, Donald Chandler Gordy, 38, of Barnesville and issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for his arrest. Gordy was later arrested on I-20 in Alabama by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
Lamar County Sheriff's investigators have obtained an aggravated assault warrant for Gordy. He will be held in Alabama pending extradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.