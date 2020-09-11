The Henderson Lady Tigers suffered their first loss of the season on Sept. 8 against Pike County. They bounced back with wins over Jasper County and Clifton Ridge.
Pike 3
Henderson 2
Henderson hosted the game against Pike and the Lady Pirates got on the board early, taking a 1-0 lead.
Henderson tied the game up in the bottom of the third. With one on, Layla Watts tripled to tie the game, 1-1.
The game remained tied until the top of the sixth, when a fielder's choice plated the go ahead run. Pike added another run, and Henderson tried to come back, but fell short by a run, 3-2.
Kylee Lawrence took the loss for the Lady Tigers, allowing two hits and three runs over seven innings, while striking out 15.
Lawrence also was strong at the plate, going 2-for-4 to lead the Lady Tigers in hits.
Henderson 22
Jasper 14
The Lady Tigers' bats woke up on Sept. 9, pounding Jasper County for 22 runs and a return to the win column.
Cassie Glover would not be denied at the plate on Wednesday, picking up four hits. Glover doubled in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the fourth, and singled in the fifth.
There was plenty of action on the basepaths as Henderson collected nine hits and Jasper County had five. Cassie Glover would not be denied at the plate, picking up four hits. Glover doubled in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the fourth, and singled in the fifth.
The Lady Tigers also stole six bases during the game, with Layla Watts leading the way with two stolen bases.
Jasper County got things started in the first inning. With two on, a singled scored both runners to give Jasper an early 2-0 lead.
Jasper added three more runs in the top of the second, but the Lady Tigers answered with three runs of their own. Hallie Havener doubled on a 3-0 count, scoring one run and an error scored two more runs for Henderson.
The Lady Tigers took the lead with six runs in the third inning. Kylee Lawrence was struck by a pitch with the bases loaded, driving in a run, and Tocara Johnson then walked, scoring another one run. An error plated two more runs. With the bases loaded again, Lyndzie Wheeler drew a walk to plate a run, and Jayden Myers also drew a walk, scoring one run. At the end of three, Henderson led 9-5.
The Lady Tigers added to their total with six more runs in the fourth inning and were never in danger of losing the lead. The big inning was thanks to fielder's choices by Alana Hosford and Caralina Gilroy, a walk by Lawrence, and a double by Havener.
Camden Biles was the winning pitcher for Henderson. She surrendered 11 runs on three hits over four innings, striking out two. Trinity Tyson threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Henderson 16
Clifton Ridge 1
Kylee Lawrence and Camden Biles combined to toss a no-hitter against Clifton Ridge on Sept. 10. The run rule shortened the game to three innings.
Kylee Lawrence was credited with the victory for 2020 Henderson Tigers. She allowed no hits, walks or runs over two innings, striking out six. Camden Biles threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Henderson secured the victory with 13 runs in the second inning. The big inning was thanks to singles by Tocara Johnson, Paisley Ferguson, and Lawrence, a walk by Cassie Glover, a triple by Layla Watts, a fielder's choice by Caralina Gilroy, and a double by Hallie Havener.
The Lady Tigers totaled 15 hits in the game. Watts, Lawrence, Johnson, Ferguson, and Havener each racked up multiple hits for Henderson, with Lawrence and Watts each collecting three hits to lead the Lady Tigers.
Henderson hosts Byron on Sept. 15 and Crawford County on Sept. 16, then travel to Gray on Sept. 17 to take on Gray Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.