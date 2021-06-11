Coach Viola Coley and the members of her Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers soccer team were honored by the Butts County Board of Education at the June 8 BOE meeting. The Lady Tigers were the Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League (MGMSAL) regular season champions, and lost the championship game by a penalty kick, the only goal they allowed all season.
The Lady Tigers went undefeated in the regular season with a record of 13-1-0, and completely shut out their opponents, with no goals being scored by opposing teams. In the championship game against ACE, the game ended in a 0-0 tie and went to penalty kicks to decide the champion. The Lady Tigers lost 1-0 on a penalty kick and ended the season as the MGMSAL runner-up with a record of 16-1-1.
The Lady Tigers ended the season scoring a total of 94 goals, with 8th grader Ansley Pritchard scoring 46 goals.
Coach Coley said eight of the 19 girls will move up to play for the Lady Devils next season. This group consists of the absolute best defensive squad of Elicia Smith, Trinity Tyson, Zoe Lunsford, Alexis Campbell, and Lily Barnes, along with goalie Katrina Southard, left forward Emma Delagarza, and striker Ansley Pritchard.
"This is great for Jackson High School," Coley said. "They will be adding phenomenal players to what is already an outstanding team. I see only great things happening with Coach (Clyde) Newman and the JHS Lady Devils' soccer program. I'm excited to watch these girls grow."
The rest of the Lady Tigers are 7th graders Alana Hosford, Rylei Biles, Livie Vaughn, Anslie Akinson, and Taylor Wagers, and 6th graders Courtney Johnson, Lexi Batten, Emily Howell, Kelsey Abercrombie, Leanna Yates, and Hannah Hamby.
