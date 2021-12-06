The Jackson Lady Devil and Red Devil basketball teams started their seasons on the road last weekend. The Lady Devils collected two wins. Friday night they defeated the Lady Pirates of Pike County, 42-31, and Saturday afternoon they handed the Lady Wildcats of Locust Grove a 54-29 defeat.
The Red Devils split their first two games. Friday night they pounded the Pirates, 70-52, but Saturday afternoon they fell to the Wildcats, 81-50.
Jackson hosted Central of Macon Tuesday night, and will host Americus Friday night before hitting the road again Saturday, heading to Barnesville to take on Lamar County.
Lady Devils 42
Lady Pirates 31
Coach Virgil Amey said his Lady Devils are showing their potential early.
“The girls are playing extremely hard defensively,” said Amey. “They’re buying in and learning to make the new adjustments from what they had to do last year.”
Friday night the game went back and forth in the first half. Behind the shooting of Jakeara Conwell, Trinity Tyson and Jada Cummings, Jackson jumped out to a 13-8 lead at the end of the first period. But in the second quarter, Pike came back and at the half, the score was tied, 17-17.
The Lady Devils made the adjustments they needed in the third quarter. With six of their nine players getting on the board in the third, Jackson took a 32-24 lead into the final period, and stretched that out to win by 11, 42-31.
Cummings led the Lady Devils in scoring with 15 points, including 3 three-pointers. Tyson had 8 points, including the only two free throws Jackson had in the game. Conwell had 7 points, Kayla Bolston and Jasmine Pye had 4 points each, and Elicia Smith and Tocara Johnson had 2 points each.
Lady Devils 54
Lady Wildcats 29
Jackson jumped out to an early lead against the Lady Wildcats of Locust Grove and never looked back. At the end of the first period the Lady Devils led 13-4, and they stretched that into a 27-6 lead at the half. Locust Grove the lead down by four in the third period, 36-19, but Jackson responded with 18 points in the final period to win by 25, 54-29.
Conwell led the scoring with 15 points, including 2 tre’s, while Bolston had 13 points and 1 tre, and Cummings added 12 points and 2 tre’s. Tyson had 6 points, Pye had 4 points, and Smith and Johnson each had two points.
Red Devils 70
Pirates 52
The Red Devils’ biggest problem last season was putting points on the board, and coach Amey said they are continuing to have the same problem at the start of this season, particularly in the Locust Grove game.
“Boys are still having similar troubles in scoring,” he said. “Offensively, we just haven’t figured some things out. Once we do that, I think we’ll be better.
“I think also that lack of offense also slows down the defensive effort,” added Amey. “You play better offensively, typically you’ll play pretty solid on the defensive end.”
Jackson found the scoring groove early against Pike County Friday night. Led by Amari Stodghill, Caleb Head, Travian Mann, Jaden Roberts and LaCourtney Wise, the Red Devils jumped out to a 25-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. They continued to pound the Pirates in the second period, taking a 44-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Jackson’s scoring slowed down in the second half, but Pike wasn’t able to take advantage of it. At the end of the third the Red Devils led 60-36, and they held on to win, 70-52.
Head led the scoring with 16 points, Mann added 15 points, and Roberts rounded out the players in double figures with 10 points. Carlos Barlow had 8 points, Stodghill and Wise had 7 points each, Dallas Stewart had 4 points, and Cameron Edwards had 3 points.
Wildcats 81
Red Devils 50
Jackson’s shooting woes showed up against Locust Grove on Saturday. The Red Devils fell behind early, 20-14, and never caught up. The Wildcats built a 44-28 lead at the half, made it 62-39 at the end of the third period, and cruised to an 81-50 win. Locust Grove proved it could hit the basket from anywhere on the court, with 30 of its points coming off of 10 three-pointers.
Edwards led Jackson in scoring with 16 points, but was the only Red Devil in double figures. Trent Hill had 7 points, including 2 tre’s. Luke Matthews had 6 points, Barlow and Wise had 5 points each, Roberts had 4 points, Taushoun Morgan had 3 points, and Head and Mann had 2 points each.
