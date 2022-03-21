The Jackson Red Devils saw their seven-game winning streak in soccer come to an end last week, while the Lady Devils extended their unbeaten streak to eight games.
Jackson has their last two region games coming up against Mary Persons on Friday, Mar. 25, and Pike County on Tuesday, Mar. 29. Following spring break, Jackson will host Lamar County in a non-region contest on April 8, then start region playoffs on April 12.
Lady Devils 2
Lady Gryphons 0
Coach Clyde Newman said the Mar. 15 match in Macon against ACE (Academy of Classical Education) was just what his Lady Devils wanted.
“We played on their grass field.,” he said “It had rained and continued to rain throughout the match. That presented us with a wet and slippery natural surface that we had not experienced this year. Good touches and good footing were a struggle the entire match. Our girls played very well, but we were frustrated that we could not get balls into the net.
“We talked at halftime that we really had done a lot of things right, they just hadn't turned into goals,” continued Newman. “I told them it was okay to be discouraged, because it's an emotion we have to learn to deal with and not get down. Our girls stayed positive, worked hard, and earned the result we needed which was a win and a clean sheet (no scores against Jackson) despite the messy conditions.”
Lady Devils 10
Lady Trojans 0
In Fort Valley on Mar. 17 against region rival Peach County, the Lady Devils made short work of their opponents.
“Our girls did what we needed them to do, taking care of Peach in the first half and maintaining the clean sheet,” said Newman. “We had good ball movement, working the ball around the back and changing the field without issue. It was fun playing in Peach's state of the art facility on a beautiful, warm and sunny day.”
The Lady Devils are unbeaten in the last three weeks with a 7-0-1 record. Their tie came against First Presbyterian Day school on Mar. 3 (4-4). They haven’t lost a game since Feb. 17, and are perfect in region play with a 5-0 record. Jackson is 13-2-1 for the season.
Gryphons 5
Red Devils 1
Coach Shaun Guillory knew his Red Devils had a tough match on their hands against ACE in Macon on Mar. 15.
“ACE is the No. 1 team in the state in Class A so we knew that we would be in for a big battle,” he said. “It didn't help that we were playing on a shorter field than usual and Mother Nature decided to open up the sky on us. They jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead and though we tried to hold firm and keep the game close they were able to pull away in the second half en route to a 5-1 victory.
“We were very lethargic and did not play our usual game,” Guillory noted. “We're so much of a finesse team, I think that the rain and field conditions took away much of what we wanted to do. Our hope was that we would be able to get back on track after having our winning streak snapped. Thankfully this was not a region game.”
Trojans 3
Red Devils 0
Traveling to Fort Valley on Mar. 17, Jackson returned to region action against Peach County.
“Our three toughest region games of the season were about to take place beginning with this game so we understood that we could not come out complacent against a quality opponent,” said Guillory. “ Last season Jackson was firmly positioned at No. 2 in the region, but a loss to Peach County dropped them to No. 3. I told the team that we could not let them knock us from the pedestal once again. Unfortunately, lightning would strike twice as Peach County took advantage of defensive lapses to get an early goal and one later in the half to be up 2-0 at halftime. We had many opportunities to score but were unable to capitalize. Peach added another goal in the second half and defeated us 3-0 for our first region loss of the season. I feel that we overlooked our opponent and did not play good team ball and it came back to bite us.
“We're now 4-1 in the region and dropped down to No. 2, but we've backed ourselves into a corner having to defeat our rival Mary Persons this coming Friday,” Guillory stated. “A victory guarantees us the #2 seed regardless of the outcome of our game with Pike at the end of the month, but a loss could send us into a 3-way tie with several other teams in the region, leaving our playoff hopes in jeopardy. I anticipate playoff level intensity by the time we take the pitch against Mary Persons and we have to figure out how to get our mental focus back on track. If we don't win the mental game, it will be hard to win the physical game. We'll either step up or get stepped on, but knowing the team I have, I truly feel we will rise up to the occasion and take care of business from here on out.”
Jackson is 4-1 in the region and 9-4-1 overall.
