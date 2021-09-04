The Jackson Lady Devils took their softball show on the road last week, defeating Jasper County, 11-3, and in their first region contest, beating Mary Persons 17-5 in four innings.
The Lady Devils were back in action after having been off a week due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol, and coach Nicole Bailey said her Lady Devils kept their minds in the game.
“I’m very proud of the way we responded after our time off,” Bailey said. “The girls started off a little sluggish early in the week, but we bounced back pretty well. I’m most definitely happy with our first region win.”
Jackson 11
Jasper Co. 3
MONTICELLO - The Lady Devils defeated the Lady Hurricanes on Aug. 30 by a score of 11-2 in a non-region battle.
Jackson 17
Mary Persons 5
FORSYTH - The Lady Devils traveled to Mary Person on Sept. 2 to take on the Lady Bulldogs in their first region 2-AAA game. Jackson led by 12 after four innings and the mercy rule ended the contest.
Mackenzie North was on the mound for Jackson and limited the Lady Bulldogs to 2 earned runs on 6 hits and 2 walks, while striking out 4. Jackson had 2 errors in the game.
At the plate, the Lady Devils collected 10 earned runs on 10 hits. Layla Watts led the way, going 3-4 with 2 RBIs. North was 2-3 with 1 RBI, while Macey Batchelor was 1-4 with 4 RBIs. Caleigh Kirby was 1-2 with 2 RBIs, Katelyn Flanders was 1-2 with an RBI, while Tenison Myricks was 1-2, and Shameis Dupree was 1-1.
Jackson jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first when the Lady Bulldog pitcher couldn’t find the strike zone and walked the first three batters. North, who led off, scored the first run on a wild pitch as Bailee Gavel and Flanders moved up to third and second. Batchelor hit a sacrifice fly to right to score both Gavel and Flanders. Watts doubled and stole third, then came home on a grounder by Kirby after Mary Persons put in their second pitcher.
The Lady Bulldogs add a run in the bottom of the first on a hit and a fielder’s choice, and Jackson led 4-1.
The LadyDevis added a run in the top of the second on a single by Myricks, who then stole second, went to third on a grounder by North, and scored on an error on a ball hit by Flanders.
Ahead 5-1 going into the top of the third, Jackson had its best single inning offensive output of the season, plating 11 runs to take a 16-1 lead. The Lady Devils batted around, sending 14 hitters to the plate in the inning. They collected seven hits and four walks and forced Mary Persons to switch to a third pitcher. North and Watts had the biggest hits of the inning. North doubled down the right field line to score two, and Watts later singled to center to score two more.
Mary Persons scored two runs in the bottom of the third on a walk, a single, and a throwing error to cut the lead to 16-3.
Jackson scored one more run in the top of the fourth on a double by North, who moved to third on a grounder by Flanders, and plated on a grounder by Batchelor.
Ahead 17-3, Jackson allowed two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a double, an error, and two singles, but the game ended on the mercy rule with the Lady Devils ahead by 12, 17-5.
Jackson hosts Upson-Lee on Sept. 7 for Recreation Night, with the game starting at 6 p.m. They host Crisp County on Sept. 9 for Teacher Appreciation, with the game starting at 6 p.m. The Lady Devils will play a doubleheader at Locust Grove on Saturday, Sept. 11, taking on Locust Grove at 9 a.m. and Thomas County Central at 11 a.m.
