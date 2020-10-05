The Jackson Lady Devils upped their region record in softball to 8-2 last week with wins over Peach County, Mary Persons and Upson-Lee. They played Mary Persons again at home Monday night for Senior Night, Pike County at home Tuesday night, and Thursday they host Central Macon in a double-headers.
Jackson traveled to Ft. Valley on Sept. 28 to face Peach County, and pounded the Lady Trojans by a score of 14-0. On Sept. 29 they headed to Forsyth to take on the Lady Bulldogs of Mary Persons, and came out on top by a 10-2 score.
On Oct. 1 the Lady Devils hosted the Lady Knights of Upson-Lee and won a close game, 2-1.
Jackson took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Chelsey Gotel led off with a single to center, then barely beat the catcher's throw to steal second. Macey Batchelor singled to left, sending Gotel to third. Batchelor then stole second without a throw with Gotel threatening to steal on third.
Emily Hyson grounded to the shortstop and the throw was to first for the sure out as Gotel scored and Batchelor advanced to third. Yauncey Taylor then hit a sacrifice fly to right, with Batchelor tagging up and scoring from third, and Jackson held a 2-0 lead.
Mackenzie North was on the mound for the Lady Devils, and with some good defensive work from her teammates, held Upson-Lee scoreless until the third inning, and only allowed one run as Jackson held on for the win, 2-1.
