The Jackson High Lady Devils volleyball team continued their dominance of Area 2-AAA by achieving a “three-peat” Oct. 6, clinching their third consecutive area championship. They did by defeating their arch-rival, the Lady Pirates of Pike County, 3-0 in the JHS gym.
As they have for the previous two years, the Lady Devils did not lose an area game during the regular season or in the tournament, and hosted the playoffs. The last time they lost a area contest was in the championship finals against Pike County in 2018. Since then they have accumulated 30 straight region wins (21 regular season and 9 tournament wins).
And this year they did it under a “new” coach. Michael Smith, who got Jackson started on its consecutive wins and area titles, left at the end of the school year last May, leaving the Lady Devils in the capable hands of Alisha Hall, who served as Smith’s assistant coach.
Hall said at the beginning of the season she was nervous about having to “fill Coach Smith’s shoes,” but as the season progressed, Hall came into her own as the coach.
“It feels good doing that, because I didn’t think I had it in me to do it,” Hall said. “I have a competitive side, but I don’t show it enough. It just feels good to back up the girls with this.”
Hall gave all the credit to her team, led by seniors Lexi Cook, Kaitlyn Eidson, Katie Ethridge, Riley Morgan, and Emilie Trimble, who have been together for all three region championships.
“I just can’t reiterate how proud I am of these girls this year,” she said. “With Coach Smith leaving, they were all very down about the season, and to come out on top with a three-peat of area, it is just amazing.”
Jackson defeated Americus-Sumter 3-0 in the first round of the area playoffs, and beat Peach County 3-0 in the second round Wednesday evening. They then had to wait for the finale of the Pike County/Mary Persons contest to see who they would face in the finals.
The Lady Pirates and Lady Bulldogs had the closest matches of the tournament. In the first of the best 3 out of 5 matches, Pike was up 24-21 at match point, but Mary Persons surged back to tie 24-24. The Lady Pirates scored the next two points (matches have to be won by at least two points), to take the first match, 26-24.
Mary Persons looked shell-shocked the second match, with Pike winning 25-12. But the Lady Bulldogs regrouped and came back to win the third match, 25-22. But the Lady Pirates hung on to win the fourth match, 25-22, to win the game. 3-1, and advance to the finals against Jackson.
Pike stayed close early in all three matches, but the Lady Devils pulled ahead each time for the win. Jackson won the first match, 25-11, the second match, 25-14, and the third and final match, 25-9.
The state volleyball tournament begins Oct. 19, and according to the GHSA brackets, Jackson will host the No. 4 team in Area 4-AAA, which covers eastern Georgia from Morgan County to Richmond County at the Georgia/South Carolina state line. Going into their area tournament, Morgan County was in 1st place with a 9-0 record, the Academy of Richmond Academy was ranked 2nd with a 10-2 record, Harlem High School in Columbia County was ranked 3rd with a 3-3 record, and Burke County was ranked 4th with a 4-6 record. The JPA will update this story with the results of the 4-AAA area tournament when they become known.
